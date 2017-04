HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Henderson Co. deputies are asking for your help to find missing 17-year-old Dylan Michael Camper.

They say he was last seen at his home on 4/23.

He is a white male, 6’1″ with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Dylan Camper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828.697.4911.