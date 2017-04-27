JL Mann student had loaded gun & drugs at school

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A student was found with a loaded gun and drugs, according to Greenville Co. Schools.

They say a teacher notified administration that the student may have an illegal substance.

The student was search and the found the loaded gun and drugs.

Greenville Police say a 16-year-old girl is in custody.

The student is in custody and will be suspended and recommended for expulsion, according to Greenville Schools.

They say the student never made any threats.

