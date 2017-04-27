JL Mann student had loaded gun & drugs at school

By Published: Updated:
FILE

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A student was found with a loaded gun and drugs, according to Greenville Co. Schools.

They say a teacher notified administration that the student may have an illegal substance.

The student was search and the found the loaded gun and drugs.

Greenville Police say a 16-year-old girl is in custody.

The student is in custody and will be suspended and recommended for expulsion, according to Greenville Schools.

They say the student never made any threats.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s