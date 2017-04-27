Job fair for those with criminal records in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – More than 30 local employers will be at a Job Fair to help people with criminal records to find a job, according to the sponsor, SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

WHEN: Friday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: CC Woodson Recreation Center 210 Bomar Avenue, Spartanburg.

They say attendees are encouraged to wear appropriate attire.

There will also be workshops on getting a pardon and the expungement of criminal records.

That will be held at 10:30, 11:30 and 12:30.

Employers included will be in the fields of construction, manufacturing, food services and others.