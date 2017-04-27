Job fair Friday to help people with criminal records

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A job fair planned for Friday in Spartanburg is helping people with criminal records find work.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is sponsoring the job fair at the CC Woodson Recreation Center in Spartanburg.

More than 30 local companies will be on hand from the construction, manufacturing and food services fields among others, said Employment Coordinator Bryan Deas.

“There’s numerous citizens in our community now that they’re skilled workers. They’re smart. They’re intelligent, but just because of something they’ve done or the bad decision in the past, don’t judge them based on that decision,” Deas said.

Deas recommends bringing an updated resume and dressing appropriately.

WHEN/WHERE:

Job Fair

C.C. Woodson Recreation Center

210 Bomar Avenue

Spartanburg, SC 29306

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Expungement Informational Workshops available at: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.