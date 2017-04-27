Laurens police chase suspect found dead in GA

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Laurens Police say a suspect they were chasing Tuesday was found dead in a car in Georgia on Wednesday.

Police says they were chasing Christopher Gage Frame, 27, after an assault call.

They say he had 5 outstanding felony warrants at the time.

Charges in the latest incident were:

Pointing and Presenting a Firearm

Burglary 1st Degree

Possession of Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Driving Under Suspension

Domestic Violence High and Aggravated

Aggravated Assault

Failure to Stop for Blue Lights

Driving with Suspended License Plates

They went to an apartment and saw him get into a vehicle at JC Hut and left.

They chased Frame through Laurens Co, onto 385 and then 85 into Greenville Co.

Officers ended the chase after more than 47 miles.

Investigators returned to the apartment and interviewed the victim.

They said Frame pointed a handgun at him. He said Frame jumped on top of a woman and held both of her arms down with his legs and accused her of having sex with someone.

He also threatened to hurt her, according to the report.

Laurens POlice say the got a call from Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) asking about their pursuit with Frame.

GBI said his vehicle was found in Georgia and he was found dead inside.

GBI is still investigating the incident.