Man who ran in-home daycare arrested for molestation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who runs an in-home daycare with his wife was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

Melvin Norris, 60, was arrested on Wednesday.

Sheriff Rick Wells reports the incidents occurred over the last three years at Norris’s home. The sheriff’s office confirmed Norris and his wife run a licensed in-home daycare called Norris Family Daycare.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was not in the daycare. The victim’s family is acquainted with Norris and his wife.

The victim is an eight-year-old female.

