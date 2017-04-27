May 2017 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER VO

Mildred McIntyre is a nurse at St Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in Spartanburg. Every Month she goes that extra mile by cooking meals for hundreds of senior citizens. Inspiring and setting an example for the Carolinas family.

KRYSTAL DELLINGER- -NOMINATOR

I met Mildred through working at St Luke’s. I wrote in and nominated Mildred because the last time we did our soup kitchen it was pouring down cats and dogs. Mildred delivered every plate and did not complain not one time.

MILDRED MCINTYRE – AWARD WINNER

Well what happened, I went to see a little lady one day toward the end of the month, and she was scrambling around in her kitchen trying to find something to fix to eat, and it just touched my heart. And I just figured at the end of the month, most people run out of money and out of food, so that was the best time to do a good meal.

CAROL CLARK – REGISTERED NURSE

When I first came here, Mildred taught me everything I needed to know about the clinic and the patients. She’s very personable with the patients, they remember her, they ask for her, she has a fantastic memory for namesif they haven’t been here in five years, she still remembers them.

JACK ROPER VO

You know, Mildred recieves a free thickburger, once a week for a year from Hardees.

NANCY ANDERSON – REGISTERED NURSE

Anybody in the clinic that needs anything, she goes over and beyond to help that patient outside the clinic and also at her church.

JACK ROPER

Well thanks to our sponsors, that’s Ingles, Hardees and Bath Fitter, Mildred McIntyre is our award winner, our Caring for the Carolinas award winner for the month of May. There’s your trophy.