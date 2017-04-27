Meth arrests after stolen car crash in Greenville Co.

MARRIETTA, SC (WSPA) – Multiple people have been arrested after a crash on Pace Bridge Rd. and Pumpkintown Highway in Marietta, according to Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies were assisting SC Highway Patrol after they found multiple suspects running from a accident.

Deputies say they found meth inside the vehicle which was reported stolen.

CHARGES

Chase Edward Zucchi, 17 – Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest with Injury, False Information to Law Enforcement and Possession of Methamphetamine. Zucchi has active warrants with Mauldin City Police Department, Clinton Department of Public Safety and Laurens County.

Christopher Corey Riden, 25 – Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of Methamphetamine. He was transported to the hospital, as protocol, following the K-9 dog bite after he didn’t comply with commands.

A third suspect, Amber Leighann Hartley, 20 – Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of Methamphetamine. She is still on the run.