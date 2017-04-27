Driver killed by passenger, body left in ditch says coroner

ANDERSON CO. (WSPA)–Anderson County deputies are investigating a shooting where a woman was found dead in a ditch.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim was driving a pickup truck and 2 other people were inside when the shooting happened at Level Land Road and Wright School Road in Anderson Thursday morning.

The coroner says the victim was left in the ditch and the suspect stole her truck, later leaving it at Scott Road and Due West Highway.

A witness told investigators that the victim had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual in the truck on Wednesday and it escalated to the shooting.  No arrests have been announced.

The victim is 45 years old from Pelzer.  The coroner is working to notify family before releasing a name.  An autopsy is planned for Friday.

