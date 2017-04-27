Pastor arrested for sexual battery on a minor

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough pastor was arrested on Monday after an investigation revealed he sexually battered a 17-year-old victim for several years.

Hillsborough detectives say Walter Chuquimia, 59, who was employed as a pastor at Beth-El Farmwork Ministry, was accused of sexually battering the victim multiple times dating back to 2011.

He was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County jail.

He now faces three sexual battery charges.

No other information has been released.

