‘Pink’ drug bust made at apartment in downtown Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two people are accused of trying to use the mail to distribute the drug U47700 or ‘Pink,’ according to US Attorney Beth Drake.

Drugs.com says the drug is a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller.

The bust happened at South Ridge Apartments in downtown Greenville, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Those apartments are on South Church St.

Homeland Security Investigators and crews in Hazmat suits could be seen at the apartments on Wednesday night.

They used hazmat suits out of caution because the drug is inhaled and could cause skin irritation issues for the responders, an ICE spokesperson says.

Officials say this is a customs operation due to items illegally crossing the border.

CHARGES

Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod, 28, and Ana Milena Barrero, 24, have been arrested on federal charges of:

• Possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of U47700, a Schedule I controlled substance

• Conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute U47700.

• Using the U.S. Mail to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.

The case is being investigated by Special Agents with ICE-Homeland Security Investigations, the US Postal Inspection Service, DEA, Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department.