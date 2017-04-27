Plea hearing scheduled in Buncombe Co. triple murder case

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA)– A plea hearing is scheduled for 10am in Asheville for a case involving Robert Jason Owens.

Owens was arrested in March of 2015 after investigators say he murdered his Leicester neighbors and their unborn child.

Remains of Christie and J.T Codd were found in a wood stove on Owens’ property. Christie Codd appeared on Food Network Star.

Sources close to the case say that a plea will be reached for Owens, along with a sentencing Thursday morning. The plea would take the death penalty off the table.

In August of 2015, the Buncombe County District Attorney filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Owens was questioned – but never charged – in the disappearance and presumed murder of Zebb Quinn, 18. Quinn disappeared in January 2000. Asheville police detectives said Owens was the last person to see Quinn, who was an acquaintance of Owens’.

The hearing for Owens begins at 10am.