Officer fires at suspect at hospital in Lexington Co.

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WLTX

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) – A Lexington Medical Center Public Safety officer was hurt and fired his weapon at a suspect in a confrontation in the parking lot of the hospital Thursday morning.

At this point, it’s unclear what led up to the incident, but somehow, the officer was injured by the suspect, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The officer then shot at the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect drove away from the scene, but Lexington County deputies arrested him in the southern part of the county a short time later. That suspect’s identity has not been released.

The officer’s injuries are described as non life-threatening.

Because this is an officer-involved shooting, SLED is investigating.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here shortly.

