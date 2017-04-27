School bus accident in Greenville Co., no one hurt

By Published: Updated:

Greenville Co. Schools say a bus slid off the road on Fews Bridge Rd. near the intersection with Gum Springs Road.

The bus had 30 students from Blue Ridge MS & HS on bus.

There are no reported injuries, according to the school district.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s