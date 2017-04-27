Spartanburg Spring Fling brings in local vendors and national performers

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–The City of Spartanburg predicts tens of thousands will travel to Sparkle City this year for one of their biggest festivals, Spring Fling.

Food and craft vendors will show off their goods this year as well as local bands and big time country singers.

Family activities in the family fun zone are a huge draw for festival goers, but that’s not all. National performers like Russell Dickerson and Jerrod Niemann will be there too.

The Disc Connected K-9s are a performing dog jump and trick group stopping in for the festival.

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium Cycling race also happens right downtown where you can get a front seat to the race as cyclists speed by a fenced in track on Main Street.

Organizers are still hoping for some volunteers to sign up. You can do that at cityofspartanburg.org.

The zip line and classic car show are also main attractions and this year a corn hole tournament will also attract festival goers all three days.

Remember you”ll need cash and your idea to buy things at the event but it’s free to get in.

Organizers said don’t smoke, bring your pets inside or forget your sunscreen!

Spring fling runs Friday April 28: 5 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, April 29: 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, April 30: 12 noon – 7 pm