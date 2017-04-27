Tanger outlet shooter kidnapped woman, drove to Atlanta say police

COMMERCE, GA (WSPA) – Deputies in Banks County, GA say they think a man who shot a deputy near the Tanger Outlets is now in the Atlanta area.

He may have also kidnapped a woman within hours of the the shooting.

Investigators say the woman came home to find a man matching the shooter’s description in her home.

The home is about 2 miles from where the deputy was shot.

Investigators say the women was forced at gunpoint to drive to metro Atlanta area, before he let her go.

She had minor injuries and they are trying to figure out the time and location of the suspect’s arrival in Atlanta.

Wednesday, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Atlanta Dragway. Deputies say the man tried to kidnap the victim, then stole the victim’s car.

When officers tried to pull the suspect over at the Tanger Outlets, he shot a deputy still in his patrol car, before running away across I-85. The deputy is expected to be okay.

According to the GBI, A Forensic Artist has completed a sketch of the man wanted for the shooting. The suspect is described as an approximately 40-year-old black male.

They say he was weating a burgundy “Ingles” grocery store pullover when he kidnapped the woman and had her drive to Atlanta.

Agencies from throughout Northeast Georgia are participating in the search for the suspect. SWAT teams from both the Georgia State Patrol and Hall County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Anyone who comes in contact with the suspect should immediately call 911.

