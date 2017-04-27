Top white lies singles tell when dating

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – National Honesty Day is on April 30th and what better way to celebrate than to ask singles about their dating conversations?

A survey conducted by Match showed that single people in America aren’t always so honest when they’re on a date… And what they’re lying about? Well, sex, of course.

That’s right, most people tend to lie about their sexual history when dating.

But those little fibs will not help you snag another date, according to Match’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Dr. Helen Fisher.

“Those who tell white lies are no more likely to get a second date; no more likely to have gone on a date in the last year; and no more likely to have had sex,” Fisher said.

According to the survey, courting men and women are equally likely to have lied about their number of sex partners. However, men both lower and increase their number equally, while women are more likely to decrease their number.

Right after sexual history, people are most likely to lie about their dating history and finances, according to the survey.

Men, especially, are more likely to lie about their finances and their job, while women are more likely to lie about their weight.

Interestingly, the survey also shows that gay and bisexual singles are more inclined to lie about their age, and conservative Republicans and the rich are likely to lie about their height.

Here’s a list of what singles tend to lie about the most on a date:

Sexual history (19.2%) Dating History (17.6%) Finances (11.8%) Where you live (9.9%) Age (8.3%) Interests/hobbies (8.1%) Job (6.2%) Having kids (2.6%) Being Divorced (2.1%)

Also, just for fun, here’s a list of the most honest singles in America (the percentages represent those who don’t fib on dates):

Nashville (62%)

Seattle (62%)

Memphis (59%)

Denver (59%)

Phoenix (59%)

Detroit (59%)

Washington D.C. (58%)

Jacksonville (57%)

Fort Worth (57%)

Indianapolis (57%)

Match also found that not telling your partner by the third date about an STD, a felony record, or that you’re in the country illegally are the top “lies by omission” that tend to upset people.

Medical history, income, and political views are not as crucial to reveal, the survey says.

Over half (57%) of the American singles who were surveyed say they don’t tell white lies when they’re dating.

And two-thirds of single people believe any small fib is unacceptable.

So if you’re looking to go on a successful date on April 30th, celebrate National Honesty Day the right way and just be honest.

