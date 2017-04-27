Toyota recalls 250K Tacoma pickups; rear wheels can lock up

DETROIT (AP) – Toyota is recalling about 250,000 small pickup trucks mainly in North America because the rear wheels have the potential to lock up, causing drivers to lose control.

The recall covers certain Tacoma trucks from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

Toyota says oil can leak from the rear differential. That could damage components and cause the differential to lock up and stop the wheels from moving. A differential allows the wheels to travel at different speeds while a vehicle is turning a corner.

Dealers will inspect the trucks. If no leaks are found, fasteners will be tightened. If there’s a leak, a gasket will be replaced and new fasteners installed. Toyota also will replace any damaged differential parts.

Owners will be notified of the recall by mail starting in mid-June.

More stories you may like on 7News

Drug Recovery expert explains dangers of ‘Pink’ GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are behind bars accused of selling a drug that was the center of a federal drug investigation. Wednesda…

Help find missing teen Dylan Camper of Hendersonville Henderson Co. deputies are asking for your help to find missing 17-year-old Dylan Michael Camper.

Job fair for those with criminal records in Spartanburg More than 30 local employers will be at a Job Fair

Meth arrests after stolen car crash in Greenville Co. Deputies were assisting SC Highway Patrol after they found multiple suspects running from a accident.

Lengthy criminal history on Anderson Co. shooting suspect Deputies say Zachary Earl Powell is in custody after a a woman was shot, killed and left in a ditch in Anderson Co.