VIDEO: Inside school bus crash and fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — A section of Highway 101 is open again after a school bus crash sent 5 people to the hospital, including 4 students.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 101 between Old Woodruff and Highway 80. Greer Police Department said on social media that all lanes were blocked and traffic diverted a couple hours after the crash.

Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools said there were 20 Greer Middle School and Greer High School students on board. She said four students were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Brotherton said it appears there was a head-on crash.

“The bus driver reported that a truck crossed the center line. The bus was evacuated,” Brotherton said.

Brotherton and Greer Police and Fire credit the quick thinking of three men they call “heroes” for keeping the situation from becoming much worse.

7 year bus driving veteran, David Scott, worked to evacuate the bus full of students and move them to safety.

“We can tell by the break marks of the bus that he certainly had an incredible reaction time,” said Brotherton. “He’s certainly in a bit of shock. Still very concerned about his children.”

Meanwhile, employees of the nearby Top Turf Lawn Care, Kyle Underwood and Donald Thomas heard the crash, saw the flames and rushed to the scene with extinguishers to put the fire out between the engines.

The men have children in the district, adding that they aren’t heroes. They are dads.

“It was more of a panic that somebody else’s kids were on that bus and I would hope that they would do the same thing in turn that we did,” said Thomas.

“Every day is a new adventure, but you know I’m just thankful that we were here and could help,” said Underwood.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle for more than an hour and a half before firefighters and EMS were able to free him from the wreckage. The man was extricated around 9:25 a.m. Greer Police say he suffered a broken leg and some cuts, but is doing okay.

Greer Police Lieutenant Jimmy Holcombe said no children were seriously hurt in the crash. They are investigating to see if any charges will be filed.