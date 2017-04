WEST PELZER, SC (WSPA) – West Pelzer Police Chief M.D. Clardy has resigned, according to the town.

The resignation is effective April 27.

Mayor Blake Sanders says Clardy has been an employee of 7 years.

They point to West Pelzer’s crime rate, which they say is the lowest in the state and 4th.

The mayor says Captain Chris Brewer will transition as the new Chief of Police.