Woman gets 40 years for murder in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman received a 40-year prison sentence Thursday after she admitted to shooting and killing a man, and then helping to hide the body.

According to a press release, 22-year-old Brittany Cassandra Foster pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting that left 45-year-old Anthony Neil Biggerstaff dead happened in May of 2016.

Deputies found Biggerstaff’s body under a bridge on Jordan Road on June 2nd.

He died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, the release says.

Before finding his body, deputies found Biggerstaff’s car partially submerged in Lake Bowen near Suttles Road on May 30th.

Blood was found on the back seat along with gunshot residue and a gunshot through a back passenger window, the release says.

Biggerstaff was reported missing days before he was murdered.

Foster and 23-year-old Keenan Hines became suspects in the case after deputies learned that they were acquaintances of Biggerstaff and lived together for a while.

During the investigation, Foster and Hines were jailed on unrelated drug and weapon charges, the release says.

A stolen handgun and meth were found in their car during a traffic stop, according to the release.

After the initial arrest, Foster told deputies that she was the front seat passenger of a car driven by Hines when she turned around and shot Biggerstaff four times in the back seat.

Hines told deputies he gave Foster the gun because she indicated an interest in getting rid of Biggerstaff.

He then took the .380 cal rugar pistol to a family member and it was later recovered by law enforcement.

Hines also led deputies to the Jordan Road location where Biggerstaff’s body was abandoned.

“It was a brutal and senseless murder,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Brittany Foster told deputies Mr. Biggerstaff moaned after the first shot and she continued shooting until he didn’t make any more noises.”

Foster is not eligible for parole and will serve every day of her 40-year prison sentence.

She also pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the traffic stop.

Charges are still pending against Hines.

