2 charged in kidnapping, armed robbery in SC

LANCASTER Co., SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery Monday night, according to Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say it happen on Sandal Brook Rd. in Indian Land around 11:20 p.m.

The victim says Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, invited him over. He said Jonathan Mikael Robinson, 23, another female and two other males were there as well.

The victim said Robinson had a handgun and Varn demanded the victim’s money and phone.

He said Varn smashed the screen on the phone and threatened him with an ashtray.

The victim left the home and someone threw the broken phone out behind him.

Deputies came to the home and tried to get them to come out.

Two men came out leaving Robinson, Varn and another woman in the home.

There was a standoff with deputies and SWAT for several hours.

SWAT tried to toss in a telephone as a final attempted to communicate with the people inside.

They captured Varn and another woman after the door was opened.

A few minutes later, SWAT entered the home and arrested Robinson.

Investigators say the gun was reported stolen in a car break in last year.

Deputies say they also found a substantial amount of cash on Robinson.

Robinson is charged with Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Stolen Pistol.

Varn is charged with Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or email http://www.crimestopperssc.com.