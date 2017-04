ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for help to find Sheila Lynn Seim.

She was last seen on Sunday at her home on Shady Oak Drive.

Seim is 54 years old and is 5’10’ and weighs about 200 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans with sneakers and glasses.

If you have any information on where to find her, call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 255-5050 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 252-1110.