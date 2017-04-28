Bus driver talks crash, evacuating students in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – We’re hearing – for the first time – from an Upstate bus driver who’s being called a hero following a crash.

“The impact sort of took my breath away,” said Greenville County school bus driver David Scott in an interview with Greenville County Schools. He said he saw the crash coming Wednesday morning. “Standing my ground ready for the impact, I just bowed my head, said a little prayer.”

Video shows from inside tbe bus the moments after the crash, which police say happened when a pickup truck crossed the center line on Highway 101.

“When I unbuckled as I rose I could see that there was fire and then I just turned and said we need to get out,” said Scott.

After the impact, the bus driver of 7 years says it was time to take action as smoke filled the cabin.

“I heard one of them said I’m having trouble with the door. And we needed to get out of there rather quickly so instead of waiting,” said Scott. That’s when he leapt over the seats. “The shortest point is a straight line and that was right over the seats.”

Within seconds, all 20 were out a back door.

“There was one young lady who hesitated at the door. So I went in front of her, I knew she was the last person, so I eased her down,” he recalled. “The training we received from the evacuation drills had an impact on the children.”

Scott says training was important for him and the students on board. The Greenville County School District says they practice evacuation drills with students and drivers twice a year.

“I wanted to see if they were okay, number one,” Scott said. “I looked at each one of them in the face.”

Scott says he doesn’t consider himself the hero from that scene.

“I’m not a hero. I enjoy bus driving – being a bus driver. I try to be as professional as I can, as courteous as I can, and to treat the children with respect and you get respect,” he said. “Glory be to god there were other people around who are true heroes and came to the rescue to put out that fire, the police and the firefighters there getting that fellow out, they did an exceptional job.”

As for his job, the district says Scott’s story will be used to help with training for defensive driving and quick evacuation. Scott will get a special honor next month from Greer City Council.