Company sues city of Spartanburg over towing ordinance

Related Coverage Towing fees capped under proposed Spartanburg ordinance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A towing company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Spartanburg and city council members.

Cole Towing and Recovery filed the lawsuit after Spartanburg City Council approved an ordinance that caps towing charges and established other regulations after many complained that their vehicles were towed from apartment complexes.

According to the lawsuit, Cole Towing and Recovery “contracted with Woodland Apartments, the Reserve at Hillcrest, Cannon Point Apartments and Shops at Woodcreek to tow away designated vehicles from those premises. These contracts provide or provided a significant source of revenue for the Plaintiff.”

The towing company claims the ordinance attempts to make it legal for a person to park on commercial property without the owner’s consent and makes requirements that state law does not.

Cole Towing and Recovery asserts that the “ordinance is void, invalid and unlawful.” It also claims that the city and council members slandered Cole Towing and Recovery’s business reputation and denied the business property rights.

The business has asked for a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Click or tap here to read the lawsuit.