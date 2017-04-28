Crawling fitness craze growing in US gyms

LOS ANGELES, CA (WSPA) – One of the newest fitness fads may look better suited for a toddler than an adult.

We’re talking about crawling, which is becoming a hit at gyms across the country.

Experts say crawling offers more than just a workout. Some claim it can essentially reset your body, bringing back strength and mobility most people lose over the years.

Experts say, as an adult, crawling fires up muscles that don’t always get used the way they should.

Research suggests crawling may also help improve chronic health conditions like high blood pressure.