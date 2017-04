WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – A diesel truck has flipped in Westminster, according to Oconee Co. Emergency Management.

They say it happened at Miller Farm and Seed Farm Road.

Emergency management says the driver took the turn and flipped. The driver was not hurt.

They have cleaned up the diesel that leaked out and are working to drain the rest from the truck so they can upright it.

They say the truck was carrying 7000 gallons.