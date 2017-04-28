Drug busts in Laurens Co. seize pot, pills, cash and guns say deputies

LAURENS Co., SC (WSPA) – The Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested 3 people on drug charges.

Deputies say SWAT served the first warrant in Fountain Inn in the 400 block of Chapman Rd.

They arrested Jared Logan Morse and Barbara Ann Splawn, according to the report.

They found various drugs including Xanax, suboxone, marijuana and a substance believed to be heroin, as well as several firearms, say deputies.

SWAT served a second warrant at a home in the 400 block of Pickens St. in Joanna.

They charged Joshua Dewayne Woodard for Distribution of Schedule II, Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Schedule V and Distribution within Proximity of a School.

Deputies say they found marijuana, various scheduled substances and a large sum of cash.

Crime

TN lawmakers seek to ban sexting by minors Johnson says there have been a gowning number of cases of young people sharing nude or sexually explicit images without permission.

WATCH: Frenzy as cash register gives 20s instead of 5s It’s video you have to see to believe, a man at the self-checkout counter of a Florida Walmart. When he realized the machine was giving back…

Pastor arrested for sexual battery on a minor A Hillsborough pastor was arrested on Monday after an investigation revealed he sexually battered a 17-year-old victim for several years.

Man who ran in-home daycare arrested for molestation A man who runs an in-home daycare with his wife was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.