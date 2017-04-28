Drug busts in Laurens Co. seize pot, pills, cash and guns say deputies

Joshua Dewayne Woodard (left) - Jared Logan Morse (middle) - Barbara Ann Splawn (right)
Joshua Dewayne Woodard (left) - Jared Logan Morse (middle) - Barbara Ann Splawn (right)

LAURENS Co., SC (WSPA) – The Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested 3 people on drug charges.

Deputies say SWAT served the first warrant in Fountain Inn in the 400 block of Chapman Rd.

They arrested Jared Logan Morse and Barbara Ann Splawn, according to the report.

They found various drugs including Xanax, suboxone, marijuana and a substance believed to be heroin, as well as several firearms, say deputies.

SWAT served a second warrant at a home in the 400 block of Pickens St. in Joanna.

They charged Joshua Dewayne Woodard for Distribution of Schedule II, Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Schedule V and Distribution within Proximity of a School.

Deputies say they found marijuana, various scheduled substances and a large sum of cash.

