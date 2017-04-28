Family issues scathing statement on triple murderer’s sentence

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The family of Cristie and J.T Codd issued a scathing statement about the sentencing of Robert Jason Owens after he killed and dismembered them and unborn child.

Owens has pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of dismembering bodies.

The judge sentenced Owens to a minimum of 60 years in prison.

The plea took the death penalty off the table.

As part of the plea, the robbery with a weapon charged was dropped.

Owens was arrested in March 2015 after investigators say he murdered his Leicester neighbors and their unborn child.

Remains of Cristie and J.T Codd were found in a wood stove on Owens’ property.

Cristie Codd appeared on ‘Food Network Star.’

Owens said he accidentally ran over JT and Cristie while JT was working on his truck.

He was worried about being arrested and going back to prison, so he dismembered both their bodies before burning and disposing of the remains in a dumpster.

Owens then sold the victims’ personal items and moved their cars to make it look like a robbery.

He also texted Cristie’s family and friends with her phone. He admitted all of this on March 16th.

In court on Thursday, Owens apologized to the victims’ families.

This statement was released by Amy Prechter Cano on behalf of the family:

This is a statement directly from the family of Cristie Schoen that live in New Orleans Louisiana. Cristie’s grandmother Ophelia Schoen, her aunt Priscilla Schoen, Cristies cousins Amy Cano, Melissa Smith and Liz Prechter (and many many more) all wish more than anything they could have been here today in support of Cristie and baby Skylar. So many may know Cris from her different TV shows on Food Network or other acting bits, But she was much much more than some Hollywood type. She was an amazing person, friend and cousin. She truly lived to make others happy. Not long after moving to Asheville she immediately rented out a room in town, cooked and fed the entire area Thanksgiving dinner for free. Nothing made her happier than cooking and making people happy. She was also a very successful and amazing owner of a catering business. Cris and JT were just beginning their life and in just a few months they would have had a beautiful baby girl to share it with. This was all abruptly and traumatically ripped away from them in March of 2015. What has happened has left a gaping wound in the heart of our family. Although we all go on with life on a daily basis, it is very hard to go even one day without thinking of her or thinking about what happened. The last two years have been a nightmare. So many unanswered questions. So many things we want to know and so many people we still feel are responsible yet walk free. We all go through periods of sadness and anger and guilt and it feels like we are on a roller coaster. It is been a long road but that road has led us to this day when the vicious murderer who did this to two of the best people on this earth received his punishment. Frankly we don’t believe there is any punishment that exist that would be justification for what he did. We can only hope that he suffers for the remainder of his life on earth and again as he rots in hell. And although we know deep down that others in his family hold responsibility for these heinous murders there is not much we can do in terms of justice for them. But we do hope that guilt and the memories of what they are responsible for eat away at them slowly for the rest of their life.

We will all continue to do our best to honor their memories and continue to live life the way Cris would have wanted. We will attempt to heal and let go of some of the anger that we still have. We also have to say that we are so lucky to have met some of the most wonderful people through this tragedy. Those people are the family of Zebb Quinn. This family deserve just as much healing, peace and closure as we do. And we can only hope they get a little bit of that. Although we are all connected because of one horrible horrible person, We do feel lucky to have met some wonderful people and We do believe this tragedy has brought our family even closer and made us cherish every second of every day even more.

We love you Cris and we love you baby Skylar and we miss you forever and always. ********We would like to amend our family statement to add that we are extremely upset and angry at the outcome of the hearing today. The punishment does not fit the crime in any way at all. The system is flawed. In no way do we believe this was an accident in any way! Justice has not been served as far as we believe. We don’t know if this is the end to this nightmare, but as a family we will never stop fighting for justice for the Codd family. Cristie, JT and baby Skylar deserved more from their legal system. Very disappointed.