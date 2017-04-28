Festivals and Mutt Strut happening this weekend

(WSPA) — Spring Fling returns to downtown Spartanburg this weekend. It starts at 4 p.m. today with a cycling race.

There will be about four hundred professional and amateur racers. The events continue the rest of the night through Sunday. They’ll have entertainment on four stages, a family fun zone, food and vendors.

Admission is free. Click or tap here for the schedule of events, street closures and more on the festival.

Blue Ridge Fest is back! The event combines entertainment, food and a classic car cruise in to benefit 12 charities.

Blue Ridge Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary and kicks off tonight at 5:30 p.m. and wraps at 10 p.m. It’ll be held on West Main Street in downtown Pickens. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids and free for anyone under six. Click or tap here to see this year’s bands, more on the cruise-in and more.

Don’t miss South Carolina’s largest dog friendly race, the Mutt Strut. Bring your four legged friend to the two mile walk or run to benefits the Greenville Humane Society. It’s happening tomorrow morning starting at 8:30 a.m. at Falls Park and it ends with a “mutt market.” They’ll have free food, live music and entertainment. You can still register at the event tomorrow morning starting at 7 a.m. and it’ll cost you $35.

