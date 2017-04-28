Help find missing teen Jenifer Sebastian from McDowell Co.

McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Jenifer Santaclara Sebastian, 16.

They say she was last seen Friday, April 28 on the bus going to McDowell Co. High School.

Deputies say she is a Hispanic female.

5’6″ tall, 125 lbs. with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and white ripped jeans.

Anyone with information concerning the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.