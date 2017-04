FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police have issued an arrest warrant for Devon Hakem Goodlett aka “Danger”, 20 of Shelby for the April 22, 2017 shooting on the 300 block of Harmon St.

The charge is assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

They say the victim is in stable condition at Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Police are asking for your help to find Goodlett.

If you know where he is call 911 or the Rutherford County Central Communications Center at (828) 286-2911.