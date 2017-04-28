Help for veterans, families in Upstate today

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — People are coming together in the Upstate today to honor veterans.

The SFC Charles A Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down starts at 9 a.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds.

Veterans and their families can receive many free services throughout the day, including access to physical and mental health screenings, social services, and employment connections.

Many will also get a hot meal and haircuts.

The event is named for a Landrum native who was killed in July 2016.

Organizers of the event say Judge was stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC and was killed defending a woman escaping violence.

For more information, visit www.charlesjudgestanddown.com or call toll free 1-844-978-2633.