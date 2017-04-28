Hometown Spotlight Laurens, SC

This week on 7 News Hometown Spotlight Christine Scarpelli and Photographer Ryan Goodman travel to Laurens, SC.

Some unique parts of this city include the town square with local restaurants like Roma’s Restaurant and Cafe and an old fashioned movie theater with homemade hamburgers.

There’s an Artists “Coop” where artists work and teach, named for its small size.

The town is also moving their historical museum into a new building to make room for a Native American artifact collection.

A nostalgic filling station is positioned just outside of town and locals tell 7 News that car enthusiasts gather at it on the first Friday of the month to take pictures and compare cars.

Laurens is also full of parks like Little River Park with an amphitheater that was opened by Hootie and the Blowfish.