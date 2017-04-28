JSI Store Fixtures expanding in Greenville, adding 97 jobs

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A company that creates merchandising displays for grocery stores plans to expand in Greenville and add close to 100 jobs.

JSI Store Fixtures announced Friday it would invest $2.1 million for an expansion to it’s current facility on White Horse Road. The move will create 97 new jobs according to the company.

“The consolidation of our Suwanee, Ga. and Greenville facilities supports our long-term strategy of continued growth and success in the southeastern United States,” said President of JSI Store Fixtures Ken Bush in a written statement.

Hiring has already started. If you’d like to apply, you should contact SCopportunities@jsistorefixtures.com

JSI Store Fixtures was found in Maine in 1991. It designs and produces display fixtures.