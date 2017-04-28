Logging truck involved in crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person was reported hurt after a crash involving a logging truck in Anderson County, according to dispatchers.
The crash happened on Highway 81 near Scotts Bridge Road around 8:25 a.m. Friday.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Dispatch says Piercetown Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident.
