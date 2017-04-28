Meeting set for Dig Greenville project

WSPA Staff Published:

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Work will soon be underway on a major sewer project in downtown Greenville.

ReWa will put a line 100 feet below ground from Hudson Street to Cleveland Park. The company says it’s part of their plan to address needs over the next 100 years. The current system is nearing its capacity, and there’s a risk of sewage leaking into the area around the Reedy River.

The design is underway now, but work could start late this year and last 30 months.

There’s a meeting about the project May 2. The meeting will be held at the Kroc Center from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., but you need to RSVP by Friday.

Click here for more information.

 

