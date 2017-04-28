No charges for officers after man’s death at Greenville hospital



GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Solicitor Walt Wilkins says there will be no charges for Greenville Memorial Hospital security officers after a patient’s death.

Donald Keith Smith, 48, of Greenville had been admitted to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm the day before the incident occurred, say investigators.

He became combative and hit hospital security personnel, according to a statement from the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office says they subdued him and it kept Smith from expanding his chest.

He died from traumatic asphyxiation.

Solicitor Wilkins says they reviewed the SLED investigation, watched the video, and reviewed eyewitness statements.

He says there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

Wilkins says the video shows Smith talking to a security officer before ‘inexplicably’ punching the officer twice in the face.

He continued to fight officers as they subdued him, according to Wilkins.

He was secured on a rolling be, and realized he’d stopped breathing. Then they tried to revive him, unsuccessfully, according to the solicitor.

Wilkins said the evidence ‘very clearly’ shows the officer were trying to restrain Smith to prevent him from committing additional violent acts.

He was posing a threat to the safety of hospital personnel and potentially other patients, according to Wilkins.

Wilkins says he spoke to members of the Smith family yesterday to tell them his decision.

The officers are on paid leave and no longer currently assigned to the hospital.

