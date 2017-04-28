Shooting at Norris Ridge Apts. in Spartanburg, police on scene

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating a shooting at Norris Ridge Apartments in Spartanburg.
It happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning near building 210.
Police says a man was shot once in the upper torso.
He was taken to the hospital.
They have not said if they have a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
We will update this story when we get more information.
Crime
Pastor arrested for sexual battery on a minor
A Hillsborough pastor was arrested on Monday after an investigation revealed he sexually battered a 17-year-old victim for several years.
Man who ran in-home daycare arrested for molestation
A man who runs an in-home daycare with his wife was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.
2 women arrested after pills, pot, stolen Glock found, deputies say
A pair of Maxton women were arrested after a search of their home turned up drugs, a stolen pistol and other items, the Hoke County Sheriff’…
Woman gets 40 years for murder in Spartanburg Co.
A woman received a 40-year prison sentence Thursday after she admitted to shooting and killing a man, and then helping to hide the body.
Meth arrests after stolen car crash in Greenville Co.
Deputies were assisting SC Highway Patrol after they found multiple suspects running from a accident.