Shooting at Norris Ridge Apts. in Spartanburg, police on scene

Spartanburg police responded Friday morning to a shooting at Norris Ridge Apartments (WSPA).
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating a shooting at Norris Ridge Apartments in Spartanburg.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning near building 210.

Police says a man was shot once in the upper torso.

He was taken to the hospital.

They have not said if they have a suspect or if they have someone in custody.

We will update this story when we get more information.

