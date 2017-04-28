Shooting at Norris Ridge Apts. in Spartanburg, police on scene

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating a shooting at Norris Ridge Apartments in Spartanburg.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning near building 210.

Police says a man was shot once in the upper torso.

He was taken to the hospital.

They have not said if they have a suspect or if they have someone in custody.

We will update this story when we get more information.

Crime

