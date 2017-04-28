Report on race and traffic stops concerning, says Asheville Mayor

The Southern Center for Social Justice has released data that they say shows an alarming disparity in the race of people who are being pulled over in Asheville.

The data was collected by ticket information sent in to the Department of Justice.

The data shows that 13% of the Asheville popular is African-American, but nearly 19% of non-safety traffic stops involve African-Americans.

NAACP Asheville leader Dee Williams presented this study to the full city council this week, who found the report concerning.

Asheville Police Department is not responding to the data right now, but plan on making their own report to council in May.

