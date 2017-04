SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The son of two Spartanburg Police officers is finally going home after spending over two months in the hospital.

Baby Renneker spent 76 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

According to the Spartanburg Police Facebook page, Baby Renneker joins his big sister Kobi at home and continues to get stronger every day.

