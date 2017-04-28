Spring Fling kicks off in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spring Fling is taking over downtown Spartanburg. The 38th annual event kicked off Friday afternoon.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be downtown all weekend long. Mandy Merck, Special Events Manager for Spartanburg says vendors are in town from 12 different states.

Local businesses are hoping the crowds will find their way through their doors. Tony Nguyen of The Lemongrass Kitchen says it is the restaurant’s first Spring Fling.

“I just love it. I don’t mind at all to have like vendors right in front of my restaurant. People walking by here, smell the food, you know I think we’re the only ones that authentic Vietnamese food here in Spartanburg,” Nguyen said.

Hours before the festival officially started, food vendors lined the streets, serving up meals for the lunch crowd.

“We have turkey legs. We got Cajun chicken. We got steak and cheese. We got loaded fries, loaded nachos, blooming onions,” described Melvin Watkins of Fire Grill.

This year is the 10th Spring Fling for Fire Grill. They knew to be ready early.

“Come and get y’all something to eat,” said Watkins, inviting people to come by their stand.

Spring Fling runs through Sunday.