SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are responding to a reported submersion at Croft State Park.

Crew at the scene say a truck is under water.

Dispatch says Croft and Glenn Springs-Pauline Fire Department were called to respond after someone was reportedly trying to put a boat in a lake at the park. Lake Craig is a 165-acre watershed inside the 7,000-acre park, according to South Carolina State Parks’ website.