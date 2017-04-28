Suspect in GA deputy shooting shot, killed by FBI in Atlanta

WSPA Staff Published:
(From: CBS/WGCL)

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – The man wanted for shooting a Georgia deputy in Commerce was shot and killed by an FBI agent trying to serve a warrant in southwest Atlanta.

According to CBS affiliate WGCL, the FBI says their agent was serving a warrant for 32-year-old Avery Richard Friday afternoon when the shootout occurred.

The FBI agent and another woman were both shot and injured. The agent had non-life threatening injuries, according to the FBI.

Richard is accused of shooting a Banks County deputy at the Tanger Outlets in Commerce on Thursday.

The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries in that shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s