Suspect in GA deputy shooting shot, killed by FBI in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – The man wanted for shooting a Georgia deputy in Commerce was shot and killed by an FBI agent trying to serve a warrant in southwest Atlanta.

According to CBS affiliate WGCL, the FBI says their agent was serving a warrant for 32-year-old Avery Richard Friday afternoon when the shootout occurred.

The FBI agent and another woman were both shot and injured. The agent had non-life threatening injuries, according to the FBI.

Richard is accused of shooting a Banks County deputy at the Tanger Outlets in Commerce on Thursday.

The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries in that shooting.