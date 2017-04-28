Where you can safely dispose of unused and expired Rx drugs

Take a look through your draws and medicine cabinet, and you’re likely to find at least a few bottles of unused and expired medicine.

Saturday April 29 is your chance to dispose of them safely.

All across our area the Drug Enforcement Agency and local police and hospitals are teaming up to man drop-off sites where you can safely get rid of drugs you don’t need. The drugs can be both prescription, an expired over-the-counter drugs. But they cannot be needles, or liquid.

The last one, six months ago brought in more than 700,000 pounds of drugs nationwide all in the name of protecting your health and safety.

Penny Shaw with Safe Kids remembers when her 3-year-old drank a bottle of medicine that was accidentally left within her reach.

“I was panicked, definitely,” she said.

“I realized I had given her a dose for a fever and left it on the bathroom counter, and she has access to that bathroom counter, so I should have put it away where it belongs.”

Shaw says it’s stories like that, that hit home the importance of not only keeping drugs out of reach, but also getting rid of what you don’t need in the house, especially if there are teenager who live with you.

“We wouldn’t want someone taking something that’s not prescribed for them and then serious consequences occur. The bottom line is we want people to be safe,” said Major Art Littlejohn with Spartanburg Police.

It’s one of several departments across the region hosting tomorrow’s take back events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (see locations below).

The DEA is trying to send the message that flushing drugs down the toilet is harmful to our environment and health. And studies show even throwing them in the trash can lead to drugs dissolving into landfills and then leaking into our waterways.

Shaw says it comes down to doing what’s right for the environment, and for your family.

“‘It prevents small children from getting a hold of it, and teenagers seeking a new thrill,” said Shaw.

LOCATIONS:

Spartanburg: The CVS at 87 Garner Road

Greenville: Municipal Court at 426 North Main

Anderson County:

Anmed Health North Campus

2000 E. Greenville St., Anderson

Anderson Mall

3131 N. Main Street, Anderson

Anmed Health Honea Path Family Medicine

21 South Shirley Avenue, Honea Path

Anmed Health Iva Family Medicine

331 Antreville Hwy. Iva

Anmed Health Pendleton Family Medicine

1005 Meehan Way, Pendleton

Anmed Health Williamston Family Medicine

16 Roberts Blvd, Williamston

Asheville, NC:

Walgreens 1124 Patton Ave, Asheville

Walgreens 1835 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

Walgreens 91 S. Tunnel Road, Asheville

Walgreens 841 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville

Walgreens 578 New Leicester Highway, Asheville

CVS 505 Smokey Park Hwy, Asheville

CVS 425 W State St. Black Mountain

Asheville Airport, Fletcher

SONA Pharmacy 805 Fairview Rd