Woman gets 14 years for role in brutal murder with hammer in Laurens

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – A Laurens woman was sentenced to 14 years for her part in covering up the 2003 murder of James Bolt, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.

Brenda Roberts was found guilt of accessory after the fact to murder after the jury deliberated for just one hour, according to the news release.

On Sept. 26, 2003 76-year-old James Bolt, a Korean War Veteran was brutally beaten to death with a hammer at the Laurens Co. VFW building, according to the solicitor.

Stumbo says Roberts washed the blood-stained clothes of the killers.

Arthur Jason Bowers, 29, of Murrells Inlet was arrested in July 2015 for the murder.

“James Bolt was loved by everyone in the community and to assist those responsible for Mr. Bolts death is despicable,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “I am glad this family and our community can finally get some closure.”