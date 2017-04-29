2017 Mutt Strut happening today in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s largest dog-friendly walk and run kicks off Saturday morning in Greenville.

The Greenville Humane Society’s 6th annual Mutt Strut starts at 8:30 a.m.

For the first time ever, the two-mile route begins and ends in the festive Mutt Market at Falls Park. It features free food, vendors, and live music.

Organizers expect more than 1,000 people and their dogs to run or walk through downtown Greenville.

Registration is $35 per person. Children six and under race free.

Day of registration begins at 7 a.m. at 601 S. Main Street at the entrance to Falls Park.

Roads in the area will close at 8 a.m. so it’s recommended that people arrive by 7:30 to find parking.

There are several options for parking:

County Square – 301 University Ridge – FREE

Broad Street Garage – 135 E. Broad Street

Richardson Street Garage – 66 Richardson Street – FREE