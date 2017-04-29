At least 1 dead after crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is dead after a crash near exit 44 on I-26 westbound, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 2:57 p.m. Saturday.

All lanes were blocked for a period of time due to the crash.

Now, one lane is back open, according to our crew on the scene.

S.C. Highway Patrol, Duncan FD, Enoree FD, and Cross Anchor FD responded to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

