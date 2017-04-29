At least 1 dead after crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is dead after a crash near exit 44 on I-26 westbound, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 2:57 p.m. Saturday.

All lanes were blocked for a period of time due to the crash.

Now, one lane is back open, according to our crew on the scene.

S.C. Highway Patrol, Duncan FD, Enoree FD, and Cross Anchor FD responded to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s