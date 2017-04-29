Boy turns in $2,000 he found, gets Outstanding Citizen Award

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A 6-year-old Massachusetts boy who turned in $2,000 in cash he found in a bank bag lost by a restaurant employee has received an Outstanding Citizen Award.

Arlington resident Jasper Dopman was walking with his father, Erik Dopman, on April 18 when he spotted a cloth bag on the ground near a school. The bag contained cash and deposit slips.

Erik Dopman called the Arlington police and turned in the bag. An investigation determined the money belonged to Tenoch Mexican Food Corp. Police located an employee at the company’s Medford restaurant who said she had lost the bag earlier.

The money was returned to the family-owned restaurant.

Father and son each received an Outstanding Citizen Award from police and gifts from the Mexican food company.

