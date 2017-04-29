Help find missing man in Lyman

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Lyman Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Officers say Wallace Sims went missing around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing an orange Clemson hat, a black and white dress shirt, and blue windbreaker pants.

Sims is experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s, police say.

He is missing from the Tiara Ridge area (US 29 and Rine Ridge Road).

If you have any information regarding Sims’ whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

