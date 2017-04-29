Help find missing man in Lyman

By Published: Updated:
Wallace Sims (Credit: Lyman Police Department / Facebook)

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Lyman Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Officers say Wallace Sims went missing around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing an orange Clemson hat, a black and white dress shirt, and blue windbreaker pants.

Sims is experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s, police say.

He is missing from the Tiara Ridge area (US 29 and Rine Ridge Road).

If you have any information regarding Sims’ whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s